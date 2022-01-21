e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

COVID-19: Now Co-WIN to allow registration of 6 members instead of 4 using one mobile number

It said that after submitting the online request through "Raise an Issue", the change may take three to seven days to appear.
PTI
Representational Image |

Representational Image |

Advertisement

The Union health ministry on Friday said that against the earlier limit of four, now six members can be registered for Covid vaccination on Co-WIN using one mobile number.

It also said that a new utility feature has been introduced under the "Raise an Issue" section of Co-WIN and through this, a beneficiary can revoke the current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

"The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries," the ministry said.

It said that after submitting the online request through "Raise an Issue", the change may take three to seven days to appear.

On change of vaccination status, the ministry said such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at the nearest vaccination centre, according to existent standard guidelines, once a new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

ALSO READ

Over 1 crore children aged 15-18 years vaccinated with first dose: Co-WIN portal data Over 1 crore children aged 15-18 years vaccinated with first dose: Co-WIN portal data

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Advertisement