COVID-19: No decision taken by NTAGI on vaccinating children between 5-12 age group

No decision has been taken by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on vaccinating children between the age group of 5-12 years against COVID-19, sources told news agency ANI on Friday.

This comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said a decision on vaccinating children aged 5-12 years will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee.

"The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee," Mandaviya told reporters.

According to reports, the issue was to be discussed in a meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) scheduled today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interaction with chief ministers, on Wednesday had said the government's priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns in schools.

Earlier on Tuesday, India's drug regulator had granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged 5-12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6-12 years. Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years. Covaxin had been granted emergency use listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the 12-18 age group on December 24, 2021.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 06:48 PM IST