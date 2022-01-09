Covid-19: Night curfew in Tripura from tomorrow; theatres, parks, bars to operate at 50% capacity

With the cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant are on the rise globally and in Indian states, many states are now opting for night curfews and even partial lockdowns.

A day after the Maharashtra government announced more stringent measures in the state including, night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, the Biplab Kumar Deb-Tripura government announced on Sunday that the state will go under 9 pm to 5 am night curfew starting January 10 until January 20.

The measures are being taken to avoid the spread of deadly coronavirus. The government has requested the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Tripura government, Movie halls, sports complexes & stadiums, entertainment parks, and bars are to be kept open only with 50% capacity. Whereas, gyms & swimming pools are to be operated at 1/3 capacity.

As per new guidelines:

Gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function at 1/3rd capacity in Tripura.

Restaurants/dhabas will operate only up to 8:30 pm with only 50% of their total capacity.

No public meeting will be allowed in open spaces.

Meanwhile, India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:49 PM IST