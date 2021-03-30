COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for visiting Uttarakhand from April 1

Dehradun: In view of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from 12 states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from April 1. "Persons travelling from states namely -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and train to Uttarakhand are advised to carry negative RT-PCR test report," said a statement issued by the Uttarakhand government.

The statement further said that the test report should not be older than 72 hours.