COVID-19: Negative report mandatory for passengers entering Uttar Pradesh from states with positivity rate of more than 3%

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday that it has made mandatory for travellers entering the state to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. However, this rule will apply to passengers travelling to UP from states with a positivity rate of more than three percent.

According to a report, the decision was taken by a team of nine top officials of the state government in a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the new guidelines, anyone travelling to Uttar Pradesh will have to produce a negative Covid-19 report. The report should be dated at least four days prior to the date of arrival.

The new rule will be applicable to anyone travelling to UP through air, road, or rail routes. People entering Uttar Pradesh in their personal vehicles will also mandatorily follow this protocol.

Whether people who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be spared from the new guidelines will be known once the new SOP is issued by the Uttar Pradesh administration.