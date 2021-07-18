COVID-19: Negative report mandatory for passengers entering Uttar Pradesh from states with positivity rate of more than 3%

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday that it has made mandatory for travellers entering the state to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. However, this rule will apply to passengers travelling to UP from states with a positivity rate of more than three percent.
According to a report, the decision was taken by a team of nine top officials of the state government in a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to the new guidelines, anyone travelling to Uttar Pradesh will have to produce a negative Covid-19 report. The report should be dated at least four days prior to the date of arrival.
The new rule will be applicable to anyone travelling to UP through air, road, or rail routes. People entering Uttar Pradesh in their personal vehicles will also mandatorily follow this protocol.
Whether people who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be spared from the new guidelines will be known once the new SOP is issued by the Uttar Pradesh administration.
Besides, the CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the state officials to conduct rapid antigen tests and thermal scanning of everyone entering UP from a state with a high covid positivity rate.
He has also ordered a more robust implementation of the "test, track and treat" policy and other Covid-19 protocols across the state.
Meanwhile, eighty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 17,07,822 in the state, while the death toll climbed to 22,715 with six fresh fatalities being reported. One death each was reported from Agra, Hapur, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Auraiya and Jalaun, the state government's health bulletin said.
The total number of recoveries has reached 16,83,797, and the recovery rate of the state is now at 98.6 per cent, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases currently stands at 1,310, of which 1,114 are in home-isolation, it added.
