COVID-19: Nearly 64 crore doses administered in India so far

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total vaccination coverage reached nearly 64 crores on Monday, August 30. According to the data, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has topped the cumulative total of 63,90,14,290 as of 8 p.m. on Monday, with 55,60,468 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 4.87 crores (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Monday.

"More than 63.09 crores (63,09,30,270) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 21.76 lakh doses (21,76,930) are in the pipeline. More than 4.87 crore (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," said the Union Health Ministry.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:08 PM IST