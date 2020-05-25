COVID-19: Nashik positive cases rise by 13 to reach 963

Thirteen coronavirus positive cases were detected in Nashik late Sunday night, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 963, an official said.

Malegaon is the district's hotspot accounting for 697 of the 953 cases, Nashik city has 95 and the rural parts 132, while 39 are from areas outside the district, he added.

While 720 have been discharged after recovery, 51 have died of the infection, leaving the district with 182 active COVID-19 cases, the official informed.