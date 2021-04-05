COVID-19: More than 8 crore doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

While India continues to struggle with the increasing COVID-19 cases, the vaccination drive has also been carried in full swing. The Ministry of Health today said that more than 8 crore vaccine doses have been administered till April 5. The numbers have gone up days after the government expanded its vaccination drive and allowed the inoculation of those above 45 years of age. India has recorded 12.5 million Covid-19 cases and 165,101 people have succumbed to the viral disease to date.
Till 7 am today, the health ministry said in a release that 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,31,148 sessions. These include 90,09,353 healthcare workers, who were administered their first dose of the vaccine and 53,43,493 who were administered their second dose. It also said that 97,37,850 frontline workers administered the first dose and 41,33,961 of them were administered the second dose along with 4,99,31,635 of first doses and 9,48,871 of the second to those over 45 years of age.
As of day 79 of the vaccination drive till April 4, 16,38,464 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 15,40,676 people were vaccinated across 21,508 sessions for the first dose and 97,788 received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases, it said. India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 per cent of the country's total infections, the data stated.
A net increase of 50,233 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Eight states account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far, the ministry said.
