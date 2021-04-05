COVID-19: More than 8 crore doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

As of day 79 of the vaccination drive till April 4, 16,38,464 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 15,40,676 people were vaccinated across 21,508 sessions for the first dose and 97,788 received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases, it said. India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 per cent of the country's total infections, the data stated.

A net increase of 50,233 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Eight states account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far, the ministry said.