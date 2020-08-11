'COVID-19 measures are in right direction': PM Modi interacts with CMs as tally rises to 22,68,676

As COVID-19 cases rose to 22,68,676 and the death toll climbed to 45,257 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of around 10 states to discuss the situation.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were invited for the virtual meet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the meet.

This was PM Modi's seventh video conference with the CMs ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. This was his first meeting after Unlock 3.0 was announced.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that the measures taken by them are in the right direction as the average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing, while the recovery rate is increasing every day. "Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. Role of each and every state is very significant in overall control of the spread of the disease," he added.