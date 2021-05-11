COVID-19: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and 16 other states showing downward trend in daily cases - Check full list

Despite adapting several measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the virus has not been able to contain yet. Infact the cases have surged gradually in various parts of the country. Today, Joint Health Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that currently there are more than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in 6 states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states.

Breaking down the data, the Union Health Ministry said that 16 states have been showing an increasing trend in daily new cases.

Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu West Bengal Odisha Punjab Assam J&K, Goa Himachal Pradesh Puducherry Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Nagaland Arunachal Pradesh

These are the states which have shown a daily rise in the covid cases.

On the other hand, Maharashtra which was reporting highest number of cases on daily basis has seen a decrease. Besides, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar are showing continuous decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.