COVID-19: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and 16 other states showing downward trend in daily cases - Check full list

Despite adapting several measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the virus has not been able to contain yet. Infact the cases have surged gradually in various parts of the country. Today, Joint Health Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that currently there are more than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in 6 states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states.
Breaking down the data, the Union Health Ministry said that 16 states have been showing an increasing trend in daily new cases.
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
West Bengal
Odisha
Punjab
Assam
J&K,
Goa
Himachal Pradesh
Puducherry
Manipur
Meghalaya
Tripura
Nagaland
Arunachal Pradesh
These are the states which have shown a daily rise in the covid cases.
On the other hand, Maharashtra which was reporting highest number of cases on daily basis has seen a decrease. Besides, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar are showing continuous decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.
The national positivity rate is around 21 percent, said ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava. He also revealed that on April 30th, 2021, 19,45,299 tests were conducted in India, the highest ever in the world.
Besides, he advised that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) should be allowed at all government and private health facilities, no accreditation shall be required. Home-based testing solutions are being explored, he added.
India's COVID-19 daily caseload continued to drop, with 3.29 lakh cases being reported on Tuesday morning. While the numbers are still astronomically high when one compares it to the data from the beginning of 2021, it is a far cry from the recent high of more than four lakh cases per day. At the same time, the country recorded a high death toll of 3,876 in the last 24 hours As per the Health Ministry, 3,56,082 people were also discharged.
