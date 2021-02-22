COVID-19: Maharashtra, Kerala account for 74% active cases; 5 states account for 78.31% fatalities

As the country sees a notable rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, the union health ministry on Monday said that 74 per cent of the active cases are present in Kerala and Maharashtra. Apart from these, the government has also reported a daily spike in the cases in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Jammu in Kashmir.

The ministry revealed that 83 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and five states account for 78.31 per cent of the new coronavirus-related fatalities.

Maharashtra which has the highest number of cases reported 35 deaths, Kerala recorded 15 while Punjab recorded 6, Chattisgarh 5 and MP recorded 4.

In a relief, as per the ministry's data, 19 states/UTs have not reported any Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The states include Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Chandigarh, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.