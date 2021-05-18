COVID-19: Lockdown extended till May 30 in Telangana; all activities allowed between 6 am to 10 am everyday

Telangana has announced to extend it's current lockdown till May 30 which was imposed owing to the rise in covid-19 cases. However, all activities will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am every day.

The government had imposed 10-day lockdown from May 12 which was going to stay in effect till May 21, however it has been extended till May 30 now.

"We are witnessing a decline in the number of cases and infection rate for the past two weeks. Lockdown is yielding desired results," said G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health. He also said the state currently has 48,110 active cases and the ongoing lockdown is yielding desired results.

According to him, as of now 112 government and over 1,100 private hospitals are offering treatment for COVID-19 treatment even as 40 per cent of the total patients in Telangana hospitals are from other states.