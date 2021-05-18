COVID-19: Lockdown extended till May 30 in Telangana; all activities allowed between 6 am to 10 am everyday

Telangana has announced to extend it's current lockdown till May 30 which was imposed owing to the rise in covid-19 cases. However, all activities will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am every day.
The government had imposed 10-day lockdown from May 12 which was going to stay in effect till May 21, however it has been extended till May 30 now.
"We are witnessing a decline in the number of cases and infection rate for the past two weeks. Lockdown is yielding desired results," said G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health. He also said the state currently has 48,110 active cases and the ongoing lockdown is yielding desired results.
According to him, as of now 112 government and over 1,100 private hospitals are offering treatment for COVID-19 treatment even as 40 per cent of the total patients in Telangana hospitals are from other states.
A government bulletin saidGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 607, followed by Rangareddy (262) and Khammam (247). The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,36,766 while with 5,186being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,85,644.
Cumulatively, over 1.41 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.81 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.47 per cent, while it was 85.6 per cent in the country.
