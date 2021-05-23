COVID-19: Lockdown extended by 15 days in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Lockdown has been extended in Rajasthan for the next 15 days, despite improvement in the situation of Covid-19 infection in the state. The duration of the weekend curfew has also been extended and it will be now for four days.

The government of Rajasthan had imposed a fortnight lock-down on May 10th. The results proved to be good as the number of active cases is decreased by one lakh in just 11 days. Despite this taking a precautionary measure, the government has extended the lock-down for the next 15 days. The new guidelines issued by the government on Sunday say that wedding ceremony will not be allowed till June 30th.

The penalty for not wearing the mask at a public [lace has been increased from, Rs 500 to Rs 1000. The weekend curfew which was of three days will now be from Friday noon to Tuesday morning. No mobility will be allowed to other city or village except for a medical emergency. Mobility for vaccination will be allowed only in the concerned municipal or panchayat samiti area as there were complaints that people are booking their slots in nearby villages and now it is turning out to be a problem of law and order as villagers are not getting slots... Although the government said that some relaxations will be allowed from June 1st in districts where the situation will improve.