India's Omicron tally at 236
India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
US FDA approves 1st oral pill by Pfizer to treat Covid
As Omicron variant spreads globally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 along with caution for people with certain pre-existing conditions
MP has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses so far: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses.
Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 38
Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
Biden calls COVID pill 'significant step'
US health regulators on Wednesday authorised the first pill against COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said it marks a "significant step forward" on the path out of the pandemic.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)