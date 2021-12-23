e-Paper Get App

India

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:42 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live updates: Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases

Madhya Pradesh administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses.
FPJ Web Desk
23 December 2021 10:42 AM IST

India's Omicron tally at 236

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

23 December 2021 10:42 AM IST

US FDA approves 1st oral pill by Pfizer to treat Covid

As Omicron variant spreads globally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 along with caution for people with certain pre-existing conditions

23 December 2021 09:27 AM IST

MP has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses so far: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses.

23 December 2021 09:27 AM IST

Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 38

Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

23 December 2021 09:27 AM IST

Biden calls COVID pill 'significant step'

US health regulators on Wednesday authorised the first pill against COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said it marks a "significant step forward" on the path out of the pandemic.

