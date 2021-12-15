California exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule
California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in new coronavirus cases.
India reports 6,984 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours
India reported 6,984 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST. The daily tally of cases remained below 8,000 for the fifth consecutive day.
