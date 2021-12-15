e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: India reports 6,984 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in new coronavirus cases.
FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

| PTI

Advertisement
15 December 2021 10:57 AM IST

California exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule

California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in new coronavirus cases.

15 December 2021 11:00 AM IST

India reports 6,984 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

India reported 6,984 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST. The daily tally of cases remained below 8,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement