Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 09:10 AM IST

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday.
| PTI

17 December 2021 09:10 AM IST

Global Covid caseload tops 272.8 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 272.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.33 million and vaccinations to over 8.58 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

17 December 2021 09:10 AM IST

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID shots over Johnson & Johnson shot

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday.

17 December 2021 09:10 AM IST

China's Sinovac booster shot is 94 pc efficient against Omicron, claims company

China's biotech firm Sinovac claimed that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is 94 per cent effective against the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

17 December 2021 09:10 AM IST

World cannot defeat pandemic in uncoordinated way: UN Chief

Arguing that the world "cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that countries "must take concrete action in the coming days" to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world's population by the end of the year.

17 December 2021 09:10 AM IST

UN leader urges 'concrete' moves on year-end vaccine goal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres exhorted the world Thursday to make "concrete" progress within days toward a now-distant goal of vaccinating 40% of the global population against COVID-19 before the year ends.

17 December 2021 09:10 AM IST

Finland tightens health measures at borders to curb Covid-19

Finland has ordered compulsory PCR tests for arrivals from high-risk areas to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The policy took effect immediately.

