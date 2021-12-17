Global Covid caseload tops 272.8 mn
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 272.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.33 million and vaccinations to over 8.58 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID shots over Johnson & Johnson shot
Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday.
China's Sinovac booster shot is 94 pc efficient against Omicron, claims company
China's biotech firm Sinovac claimed that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is 94 per cent effective against the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.
World cannot defeat pandemic in uncoordinated way: UN Chief
Arguing that the world "cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that countries "must take concrete action in the coming days" to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world's population by the end of the year.
Finland tightens health measures at borders to curb Covid-19
Finland has ordered compulsory PCR tests for arrivals from high-risk areas to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The policy took effect immediately.
