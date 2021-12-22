e-Paper Get App

Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Bengaluru
Bengaluru to achieve 100 pc COVID vaccination soon, says District Commissioner
FPJ Web Desk
Covid-19 vaccination campaign/ | Representational Image

Amid the Omicron scare, District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath on Tuesday urged people not to panic and said that the district is going to achieve 100 per cent second dose COVID vaccination soon.

Biden unveils plan to deal with Omicron cases; rapid at-home COVID tests, more troops for hospitals

With COVID-19 cases again surging in the US because of the omicron variant, President Joe Biden unveiled new plans to increase support for hospitals, improving access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expanding the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the Omicron variant.

