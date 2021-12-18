NFL postpones three games due to COVID-19 surge
A surge in COVID-19 cases across the National Football League (NFL) and the United States as a whole has resulted in the postponement of multiple Week 15 games.
Drone used for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in remote village as part of trial
The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said.
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 84,565
India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,33,194, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
