South Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 oral pill for emergency use
Seoul: 'Paxlovid,' the COVID-19 oral treatment developed by a global pharmaceutical company Pfizer, received emergency use authorization from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) on the 27th. It is expected to be used from the end of January next year as the first oral COVID-19 treatment in Korea.
15 Omicron patients discharged in K'taka; health dept treads cautiously
In a great relief to the Karnataka Health department, which is in a battle mode in taking preventive measures to ensure the new SARS-CoV2 variant Omicron doesn't spread across the state, as many as 15 students affected with the Omicron variant have fully recovered and discharged from the designated hospitals. The data is confirmed by the Union Health ministry.
46.6% of UP population fully vaccinated
Uttar Pradesh has now become the first state in the country with more than seven crore fully vaccinated people, which means over 46.6 per cent of the eligible population is now fully inoculated.
According to official data, 19.59 crore doses have been administered in the state which is the highest in the country.
COVID-19: India reports 6,358 new cases, 6,450 recoveries in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally stands at 653
With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.
India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
