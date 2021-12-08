'Code white' alert in southern France as 5th Covid wave peaks

The Regional Health Agency of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur has activated the "code white" alert in all hospitals in southern France, news television BFMTV has reported.

Enshrined in French law in 2004, the "code white" alert entails organisational measures such as mobilising backup personnel and prioritising operations for coronavirus patients for hospitals in case of a serious sanitary situation or overcrowding, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)