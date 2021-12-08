'Code white' alert in southern France as 5th Covid wave peaks
The Regional Health Agency of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur has activated the "code white" alert in all hospitals in southern France, news television BFMTV has reported.
Enshrined in French law in 2004, the "code white" alert entails organisational measures such as mobilising backup personnel and prioritising operations for coronavirus patients for hospitals in case of a serious sanitary situation or overcrowding, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)
Omicron: 4 more international travellers admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi
Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital's special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said. (PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)