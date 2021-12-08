e-Paper Get App

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 9th time in a row at 4%India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalitiesMumbai: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17
India

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:19 AM IST

Amid the cloud of concerns regarding the Omicron coronavirus variant, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said emerging evidence suggests that Omicron has increased infectivity and not a "severe profile".
FPJ Web Desk
|
08 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

'Code white' alert in southern France as 5th Covid wave peaks

The Regional Health Agency of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur has activated the "code white" alert in all hospitals in southern France, news television BFMTV has reported.

Enshrined in French law in 2004, the "code white" alert entails organisational measures such as mobilising backup personnel and prioritising operations for coronavirus patients for hospitals in case of a serious sanitary situation or overcrowding, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

08 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Omicron: 4 more international travellers admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi

Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital's special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said. (PTI)

