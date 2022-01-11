Andhra govt imposes night curfew, Cinema halls to function with 50 per cent occupancy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to check the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken following the review meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the officials of the health department on the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)