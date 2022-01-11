e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Rajasthan govt caps charge of rapid antigen test at Rs 50 in private labs

India on Monday reported 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases, 69,959 recoveries and 277 deaths. India has now begun to administer the precaution dose of Covid vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and people with comorbidities aged 60 and above.
FPJ Web Desk
|
11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

COVID-19 scare in Delhi jails as 66 inmates test positive

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

Total 69,31,55,280 samples tested up to January 10, of which 15,79,928 were tested yesterday: Ministry of health

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

Omicron surge in US leads to shortage of medical staff

The latest Covid-19 resurgence in the US fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant is leading to a critical shortage of medical staff across the country. About 24 per cent of the 5,000 US hospitals have a "critical staffing shortage", Xinhua news agency reported citing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as saying on Monday. (IANS)

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

Andhra govt imposes night curfew, Cinema halls to function with 50 per cent occupancy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to check the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken following the review meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the officials of the health department on the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

Rajasthan govt caps charge of rapid antigen test at Rs 50 in private labs

The Rajasthan government on Monday capped the rate of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 detection in private labs at Rs 50 included of all taxes. Principal Secretary to the government Vaibhav Galaria informed that the rate has been fixed to provide easy and accessible test facilities to the general public at low prices. (ANI)

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

5-10 pc of active COVID-19 cases need hospitalisation at present, situation evolving: Centre

Five to ten per cent of the active COVID-19 cases needed hospitalisation in the present surge, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday, adding that the situation is dynamic and evolving therefore the need for hospitalization may also change rapidly. Bhushan has advised all states and Union Territories to keep watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, hospitalized cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU and ventilation support. (ANI)

11 January 2022 09:47 AM IST

Covid-19 deaths top 90,000 in Spain

Spain has passed the benchmark of 90,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to the latest data published by the country's Ministry of Health. The ministry confirmed 202 deaths between Friday and Monday, raising the total number of deaths to 90,136 in the country since the start of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

