Omicron surge in US leads to shortage of medical staff
The latest Covid-19 resurgence in the US fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant is leading to a critical shortage of medical staff across the country. About 24 per cent of the 5,000 US hospitals have a "critical staffing shortage", Xinhua news agency reported citing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as saying on Monday. (IANS)
Andhra govt imposes night curfew, Cinema halls to function with 50 per cent occupancy
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to check the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The decision was taken following the review meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the officials of the health department on the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)
Rajasthan govt caps charge of rapid antigen test at Rs 50 in private labs
The Rajasthan government on Monday capped the rate of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 detection in private labs at Rs 50 included of all taxes. Principal Secretary to the government Vaibhav Galaria informed that the rate has been fixed to provide easy and accessible test facilities to the general public at low prices. (ANI)
5-10 pc of active COVID-19 cases need hospitalisation at present, situation evolving: Centre
Five to ten per cent of the active COVID-19 cases needed hospitalisation in the present surge, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday, adding that the situation is dynamic and evolving therefore the need for hospitalization may also change rapidly. Bhushan has advised all states and Union Territories to keep watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, hospitalized cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU and ventilation support. (ANI)
Covid-19 deaths top 90,000 in Spain
Spain has passed the benchmark of 90,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to the latest data published by the country's Ministry of Health. The ministry confirmed 202 deaths between Friday and Monday, raising the total number of deaths to 90,136 in the country since the start of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
