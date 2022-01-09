e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Global coronavirus caseload tops 304.8 million

The ultra-contagious Omicron variant is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world struggles to stem the spread.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
09 January 2022 09:13 AM IST

Sunday lockdown in Chennai

09 January 2022 09:13 AM IST

Global Covid caseload tops 304.8 mn

Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 304.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.39 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 304,857,979 and 5,484,079, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,397,334,435. (IANS)

09 January 2022 09:13 AM IST

Vietnam reports 16,553 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam has reported 16,553 new Covid-19 cases, including 16,513 locally transmitted and 40 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with highest number of infections on Saturday with 2,791 cases, followed by central Khanh Hoa province with 798 cases and northern Hai Phong city with 748 cases, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement