Global Covid caseload tops 304.8 mn
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 304.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.39 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 304,857,979 and 5,484,079, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,397,334,435. (IANS)
Vietnam reports 16,553 new Covid-19 cases
Vietnam has reported 16,553 new Covid-19 cases, including 16,513 locally transmitted and 40 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.
The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with highest number of infections on Saturday with 2,791 cases, followed by central Khanh Hoa province with 798 cases and northern Hai Phong city with 748 cases, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)
