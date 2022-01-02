UAE announces travel ban on citizens unvaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines
UAE has announced a travel ban on citizens unvaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines from January 10 with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. "Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated," the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a tweet on Saturday.
138 Omicron cases at Delhi's LNJP Hospital in one month
In the last month, Delhi LNJP hospital has treated 138 Omicron cases, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of LNJP hospital. According to the doctor, the cases are increasing at an alarming rate. "Since December 2, we have seen 372 positive cases, out of which there were 138 Omicron cases", said Dr Kumar. "95 per cent of them have recovered and returned home", added the doctor. (ANI)
Number of coronavirus patients at New York hospitals nearly doubles in past 10 days
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US state of New York almost doubled in the past ten days amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data on Governor Kathy Hochul's website. There were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals on December 21. Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451. (ANI)
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145.40 cr
With the administration of more than 22 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Saturday, India's vaccination coverage crossed 145.40 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
France demands masks for 11- to 6-year-olds
French authorities announced Saturday that children six and older will have to wear masks in indoor places open to the public as new cases of the highly contagious omicron variant surge past 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day. By lowering the age of children obligated to wear masks from 11 to 6, the government is hoping to avoid shutting down schools after the holiday break. (AP)
