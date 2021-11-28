India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hours
India saw a single-day rise of 8,774 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,72,523, while the active cases have declined to 1,05,691, the lowest in 543 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. Read more.
COVID-19 Live updates: Israel closes borders to all foreigners over threat posed by Omicron variant
The Israeli government decided on Sunday to ban the entry of foreign nationals into the country in an attempt to stop the spread of a new variant of Covid-19. Read more.
FPJ Explains: As world races to contain new COVID-19 threat, here's all you need to know about 'Omicron' variant
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced on Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fuelled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. Read more.
Dozens of COVID-19 cases on flights from South Africa: Dutch Authorities amid fear of new COVID-19 variant
Health authorities of Netherlands said that dozens of passengers who landed in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday are likely infected with COVID-19, and they are conducting further screenings to check if they are infected with the recently discovered Omicron coronavirus variant. Read more.
Delhi hospitals asked to be fully prepared amid concerns of South African COVID-19 variant: Report
Amid emerging concerns of new COVID-19 variant 'omicron', hospitals in Delhi have been asked to be on high alert and ensure coronavirus safety measures. Read more.
COVID-19: Genome sequencing in Mumbai for people arriving from South Africa, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar
In light of the new COVID-19 'Omicron' variant, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that passengers returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Read more.
Need to be proactive in light of new COVID-19 variant: PM Modi amid new strain worries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel in light of global concern over the new coronavirus variant - Omicron - that was first detected in South Africa earlier this week. Read more.
Women's World Cup Qualifier: Omicron variant of COVID-19 forces tournament to be abandoned; Bangladesh, Pakistan West Indies to proceed to World Cup 2022
The ongoing Women's World Cup Qualifier has been abandoned due to COVID-19 travel restrictions arising from the omicron variant, the ICC announced on Saturday. Read more.
Netherlands tour of South Africa called out due to omicron variant of COVID-19
Netherlands tour of South Africa has been called off due to the new variant of COVID-19 emerging in the Rainbow Nation. Read more.
'No immediate threat of 'Omicron' variant yet in Maharashtra: State health minister Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that their was no immediate threat to the state by the South African variant 'Omicron' as no cases were reported in India. Read more.
Germany reports first suspected case of Omicron variant of COVID-19: All you need to know
The first suspected case of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Germany in a person who recently returned from South Africa, tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in western state of Hesse, on Saturday. Read more.
Bengaluru: Authorities on alert after 2 South African nationals test Covid positive amid concerns over Omicron variant
Two South African nations have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in India's Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday. The tests have created concern and panic among the health authorities due to the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in Africa. Read more.
Nepal announces 7-day mandatory quarantine for South African travelers amid 'Omicron' variant concern
Amid growing concerns of the new COVID-19 'Omicron', Nepal on Saturday made seven day quarantine compulsory for air-bound passengers travelling from and via South Africa. Read more.
Britain detects 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', second European country to report South African strain
The United Kingdom on Saturday detected two cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, according to health secretary Sajid Javid as he added four more African countries to Britain's travel red list. Read more.
Covid-19: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds meeting with health authorities, issues fresh guidelines concerning new Omicron variant
In the wake of the new COVID variant Omicron, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday reviewed the situation in the state and issued fresh guidelines. Read more.
Omicron goes global: Two confirmed cases in UK; Germany, Czech Republic have suspects
At least 61 passengers out of 600 who landed in Holland from South Africa on Friday 'have Covid;' the Dutch authorities are now checking how many of them are infected with the new variant. The passengers arrived from Johannesburg and Cape Town shortly after the Dutch government imposed a ban on flights from southern African nations. Read more.
Maharashtra govt issues fresh order amid concerns over Omicron variant: All you need to know
In view of the scare over the 'Omicron' variant, which has been classified as a variant of concern by the WHO, the Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued a fresh order directing strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Read more.
Pfizer, BioNTech unsure on vaccines' efficacy on new COVID variant 'Omicron'
The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Saturday issued a statement stating that they are not sure whether their vaccines would be able to help in the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'. Read more.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
