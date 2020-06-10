Covid-19 lies? BJP slams Kejriwal govt

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Delhi’s AAP Government led by Arvind Kejriwal for trying to cover up its failure to ramp up the health facilities by declaring to allow only Delhiites be treated at Delhi government and private hospitals.

Asserting that the Lt Governor has rightly quashed the state government’s circular, New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said a similar attempt in the past was also quashed by the court.

She said: “Delhi government is doing charade to hide its competence as it did not take advantage of the lockdown to create better infrastructure.” Instead, she said the number of primary health centres stagnated at seven and the number of dispensaries have come down.

She tried to remind Kejriwal that he got treatment in Bengaluru earlier that would have been denied if the Karnataka government had behaved like him to reserve its hospitals only for the people of Karnataka. “They don’t understand quasi structure of the states and don’t understand we are part of India,” Lekhi said.

“Real story is that Delhi government is competing with Maharashtra regarding Covid spread. No one will come to Delhi due to high spread. They lied to people about beds and preparations. Instead of 32,000 beds, it gave in writing that it has only 3100 beds,” she added.