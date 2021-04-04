COVID-19 latest updates: With 93,249 new cases, India records highest daily spike in 6 months

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 1,24,85,509, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,29,289, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, according to the data.