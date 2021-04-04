COVID-19 latest updates: With 93,249 new cases, India records highest daily spike in 6 months

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 1,24,85,509, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.
The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,29,289, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, according to the data.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,66,716 samples were tested on Saturday. A total of 24,81,25,908 samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.
Total cases: 1,24,85,509
Total recoveries: 1,16,29,289
Active cases: 6,91,597
Death toll: 1,64,623
Total vaccination: 7,59,79,651
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)