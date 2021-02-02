COVID-19 latest updates: With 8,635 new cases, India sees lowest daily rise in eight months

India registered 8,635 new coronavirus infections in a day, the lowest in eight months, while the daily deaths fell below 100 after almost nine months, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,07,66,245 and the death toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new fatalities, the Union health ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,48,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.43 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below two lakh for the 14th consecutive day. There are 1,63,353 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.52 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.