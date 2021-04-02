COVID-19 latest updates: With 81,466 new cases, India records highest daily spike in 6 months

India recorded its highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year with 81,466 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,63,396 with 469 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020. As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2, while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6.

Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5.00 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.68 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,25,039. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.33 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,13,966 samples were tested on Wednesday. A total of 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,87,89,138 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. From Thursday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

Total cases: 1,23,03,131

Total recoveries: 1,15,25,039

Active cases: 6,14,696

Death toll: 1,63,396

Total vaccination: 6,87,89,138