COVID-19 latest updates: With 68,020 new cases, India records highest daily spike in 5 months

Over a year after India was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the country is now witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 and has been recording over 60,000 daily infections. On Monday, India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day surge since October last year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,20,39,644, according to Union Health Ministry data. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, active cases have increased to 5,21,808 comprising 4.33 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 daily new fatalities, the Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,13,319 samples were tested on Sunday. The total number of samples tested until now has reached 24,18,64,161.