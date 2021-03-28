COVID-19 latest updates: With 62,714 new cases, India records highest daily spike in 5 months

India recorded a fresh surge of 62,714 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day surge since October last year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The daily death toll of 312 is the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 new deaths were reported.

Registering a steady increase for the 18th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.59 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.35 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state. As many as 23,14,579 recovered from the disease while the state recorded 54,073 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to March 27 is 24,09,50,842 including 11,81,289 samples tested yesterday.

A total of 6,02,69,782 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

Total cases: 1,19,71,624

Total recoveries: 1,13,23,762

Active cases: 4,86,310

Death toll: 1,61,552

Total vaccination: 6,02,69,782