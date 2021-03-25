COVID-19 latest updates: With 53,476 new cases, India records highest daily spike in 5 months

India recorded a fresh surge of 53,476 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day surge since October 23, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. As many as 54,366 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 23.

The death toll increased to 1,60,692 with 251 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,31,650, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,65,021 samples were tested on March 24.