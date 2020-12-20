COVID-19 latest updates: With 26,624 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,00,31,223 - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 14th consecutive day. There are 3,05,344 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.
Out of the total active cases in the country, Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of the active count, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday.
"33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases," the Ministry of Health tweeted.
Other states with a high number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), and Chhattisgarh (17,488).
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 95 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 4355 (Total cases), 7074 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 241 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3526 (Total cases), 1012 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5205 (Total cases), 1347 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 494 (Total cases), 306 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 17,040 (Total cases), 3172 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 9 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 10,358 (Total cases), 10,251 (Deaths)
Goa: 978 (Total cases), 718 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,127 (Total cases), 4227 (Deaths)
Haryana: 6079 (Total cases), 2816 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 5966 (Total cases), 870 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 4076 (Total cases), 1837 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1718 (Total cases), 1010 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 14,389 (Total cases), 12,004 (Deaths)
Kerala: 60,558 (Total cases), 2786 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 423 (Total cases), 124 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 11,446 (Total cases), 3468 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 62,218 (Total cases), 48,648 (Deaths)
Manipur: 1750 (Total cases), 336 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 557 (Total cases), 133 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 158 (Total cases), 7 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 538 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Odisha: 2720 (Total cases), 1832 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 339 (Total cases), 624 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5837 (Total cases), 5189 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 12,779 (Total cases), 2608 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 401 (Total cases), 123 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 9692 (Total cases), 11,968 (Deaths)
Telangana: 6888 (Total cases), 1513 (Deaths)
Tripura: 257 (Total cases), 378 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 6074 (Total cases), 1408 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 17,593 (Total cases), 8177 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 18,460 (Total cases), 9320 (Deaths)
