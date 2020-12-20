COVID-19 latest updates: With 26,624 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,00,31,223 - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 14th consecutive day. There are 3,05,344 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.