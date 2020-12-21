COVID-19 latest updates: With 24,337 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,00,55,560 - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, according to Union health ministry on Monday.
The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent, according to the data.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 15th consecutive day. There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprise 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested up to December 20 with 9,00,134 samples being tested on Sunday.
The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. "India has one of the lowest deaths/million population globally (105.4). Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation and prompt hospitalization and Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400," Health Ministry tweeted.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the worst is over concerning coronavirus in the country but people still need to follow covid appropriate behaviour to stay safe.
"At a personal level, I think that the worst is over concerning the Covid-19 situation. I have been following this situation right from the time when we had our first case on January 30, 2020. Since then, I have watched everything from the closest of quarters with meticulous precision. If we look at the things in the last three-four months then things are in a declining phase," Dr Vardhan told ANI in an interview.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 88 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 4202 (Total cases), 7076 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 225 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3520 (Total cases), 1017 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5140 (Total cases), 1352 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 437 (Total cases), 308 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 16,558 (Total cases), 3181 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 9 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 10,148 (Total cases), 10,277 (Deaths)
Goa: 972 (Total cases), 721 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 11,940 (Total cases), 4234 (Deaths)
Haryana: 5888 (Total cases), 2821 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 5196 (Total cases), 876 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 3854 (Total cases), 1841 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1708 (Total cases), 1010 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 14,516 (Total cases), 12,009 (Deaths)
Kerala: 61,768 (Total cases), 2816 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 354 (Total cases), 124 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 11,318 (Total cases), 3481 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 63,867 (Total cases), 48,746 (Deaths)
Manipur: 1663 (Total cases), 337 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 499 (Total cases), 134 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 154 (Total cases), 7 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 496 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Odisha: 2750 (Total cases), 1836 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 345 (Total cases), 626 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5618 (Total cases), 5201 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 12,422 (Total cases), 2617 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 374 (Total cases), 124 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 9593 (Total cases), 11,983 (Deaths)
Telangana: 6590 (Total cases), 1515 (Deaths)
Tripura: 234 (Total cases), 380 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 6177 (Total cases), 1413 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 17,245 (Total cases), 8196 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 17,771 (Total cases), 9360 (Deaths)
