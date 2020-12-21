COVID-19 latest updates: With 24,337 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,00,55,560 - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, according to Union health ministry on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent, according to the data.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 15th consecutive day. There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprise 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested up to December 20 with 9,00,134 samples being tested on Sunday.