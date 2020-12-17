COVID-19 latest updates: With 24,010 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally rises to 99.56 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.56 lakh with 24,010 new infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,89,740 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.31 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 3,22,366 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.24 per cent of the total caseload.

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last week had said that COVID-19 has greatly magnified the need for building resilient health care systems and ensuring their indiscriminate, equitable access to all.

"We must do away with the status quo that got us here and settle for nothing less than strong health systems that protect everyone -- now and in the future. It has been my long-standing belief that India has the ability to deliver to the world, a robust model for providing universal health coverage," he said.