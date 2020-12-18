COVID-19 latest updates: With 22,889 new coronavirus cases, India's tally nears 1 crore-mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.79 lakh with 22,890 new infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With 338 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 1,44,789, while the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 99,79,447. The total recoveries crossed the 95 lakh-mark. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country which comprise 3.14 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 17. Of these 11,13,406 samples were tested Thursday.

India recognised the COVID-19 threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach to combat the situation, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing a virtual event by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).