COVID-19 latest updates: With 22,854 new cases, India sees highest daily tally this year

India recorded its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year with 22,854 new infections, taking the total tally to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The country last recorded such an increase in daily cases 76 days ago on December 25 when it registered 23,067 infections in a day.

The death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The total active cases have increased to 1,89,226 which now comprises 1.68 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,38,146 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.92 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today, a total of 22,42,58,293 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far including 7,78,416 samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has reported 2,52,89,693 crore coverage, as per the information shared by the union health ministry yesterday.