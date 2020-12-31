COVID-19 latest updates: With 21,821 new cases, India's coronavirus tally rises to 1,02,66,674

India on Thursday reported 21,821 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,02,66,674, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The death toll increased to 1,48,738 with 299 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,60,280 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.04 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 2,57,656 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 30. Of these, 11,27,244 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.