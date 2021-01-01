COVID-19 latest updates: With 20,036 new cases, India's coronavirus tally rises to 1,02,86,710

The daily new coronavirus cases in India remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,86,710, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

A total of 20,036 new infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,83,461 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.08 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 2,54,254 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states, reported 3,509 new cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 18,28,546 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,521, the state health department informed.

According to the ICMR, 17,31,11,694 samples have been tested up to December 31 with 10,62,420 samples being tested on Thursday.