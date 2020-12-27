COVID-19 latest updates: With 18,732 new coronavirus cases, India sees lowest daily rise in six months

India on Sunday recorded 18,732 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily spike in nearly six months. With this, the total number of cases rose to 1,01,87,850, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

This is the second time in the week that the daily cases number has dropped below 20,000.

The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was registered at 1.44 per cent.

There are 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.73 per cent of the total caseload, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 per cent.

Maharashtra has 59,223 active cases while Kerala has 63,927 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry. Delhi has 6,911 active cases, with 6,04,746 recoveries and 10,437 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,81,02,657 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).