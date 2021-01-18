COVID-19 latest updates: With 145 deaths in last 24 hours, India records lowest number of fatalities in eight months

The daily coronavirus infections fell below 14,000 for the second time this month taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 1,05,71,773, while 145 new fatalities were recorded, the lowest in around eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.

A total of 13,788 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. The country's death toll increased to 1,52,419 with 145 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,11,342 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.59 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 2,08,012 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,70,93,036 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 17, of which 5,48,168 samples were tested yesterday.