COVID-19 latest updates: With 11,831 new cases, India's tally rises to 1,08,38,194

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,38,194, with 11,831 new infections, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the fourth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,080 with 84 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,34,505 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,48,609 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, which comprise 1.37 per cent of the total cases, the data stated.

As many as 58,12,362 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program.