COVID-19 latest updates: With 11,427 new cases, India's tally rises 1,07,57,610

With 11,427 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,57,610, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

The death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,392 with 118 more fatalities, the ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 13th consecutive day. There are 1,68,235 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.58 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.