COVID-19 latest updates: With 11,039 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,07,77,284

India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, 41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

A total of 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 2nd February. Of these, 7,21,121 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).