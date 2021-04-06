COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 96,982 new cases, 446 deaths in last 24 hrs

India on Tuesday recorded 96,982 new coronavirus infections, a day after the country breached the one-lakh mark in daily cases, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 27th straight day, the number of active cases surged to 7,88,223, accounting for 6.21 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 92.48 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.30 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,11,612 samples were tested on Monday. A total of 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested so far.