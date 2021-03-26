COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 59,118 new cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India recorded 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities. The active caseload registered an increase for the 16th day in a row and was recorded at 4,21,066 comprising 3.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,64,637, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.36 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state due to COVID as there are 2,64,001 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,55,04,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

According to the ICMR, 23,86,04,638 samples have been tested up to March 25 with 11,00,756 samples being tested on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

Total cases: 1,18,46,652

Total recoveries: 1,12,64,637

Active cases: 4,21,066

Death toll: 1,60,949

Total vaccination: 5,55,04,440