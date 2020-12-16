COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 26,382 new cases, tally rises to 99.32 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day. There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.