COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 24,712 new cases, tally rises to 1,01,23,778

India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has now reached 1,46,756. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.75 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 2,83,849 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.80 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.