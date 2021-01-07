COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 20,346 new cases, 222 fatalities; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark

With 20,346 new coronavirus cases and 222 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally rose to 1,03,95,278 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
The death toll increased to 1,50,336 as 222 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 17th consecutive day. There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 6, including 9,37,590 on Wednesday.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,54,553 total cases. Over 79 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Meanwhile, the Union Government has deployed a high-level central team headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala, to help the state combat the pandemic. As per an official release, the team will reach the State on Friday. "The team will review the public health interventions in the management of COVID- 19 by the State Government of Kerala and support the State health authorities in these measures."
Here's state-wise data of active cases and deaths released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
