COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 20,346 new cases, 222 fatalities; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark

With 20,346 new coronavirus cases and 222 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally rose to 1,03,95,278 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The death toll increased to 1,50,336 as 222 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 17th consecutive day. There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 6, including 9,37,590 on Wednesday.