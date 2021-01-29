COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 18,855 new cases, tally rises to 1,07,20,048

With 18,855 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,20,048, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,010 with 163 more fatalities, the ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,03,94,352, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 10th consecutive day. There are 1,71,686 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.60 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,50,81,079 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,42,306 on Thursday.