COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 17,921 new cases, 133 deaths in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 per cent of the infection count.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated. As many as 2,43,67,906 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.